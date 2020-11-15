Iota now a hurricane, expected reach major hurricane strength near Central America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday evening. Iota, now our 13th hurricane this season, rapidly strengthen Saturday and is now a category 1 hurricane. It could become a major hurricane when it approaches Central America by the beginning of the week.

As of Sunday morning, Iota is now a category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph. It is centered 240 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia.

Wind shear will weaken over this weekend, allowing for Iota to quickly intensify as it tracks west through the Caribbean Sea.

Like Eta, this storm has the potential to intensify quickly as it heads toward Central America. It is likely to become a hurricane and possibly even a major hurricane before making landfall on the northern Nicaragua coast.

That would be near repeat of Eta’s track in an area that received catastrophic damage. This area is still recovering from the mudslides and heavy rain that flooded.

Iota will quickly weaken over land and is expected to be a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Storm Team 3 says there is no imminent threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will be monitoring the storm’s progress the next several days.





Meanwhile, Theta has weakened to a tropical depression in the far East Atlantic, about 650 miles southeast of The Azores. It was producing 35 mph winds and moving east at 3 mph as of Sunday morning.