Iota now a catastrophic category 5, will bring life-threatening storm surge, torrential rainfall to Central America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Iota has become a monster Monday morning as it strengthens into a category 5 hurricane. With winds of 160 mph, Iota is moving west toward the coast of Nicaragua, almost exactly where Eta struck as a category 4.

Deadly storm surge, wind, and flooding rain is once again expected for the same areas that just suffered catastrophic damage. Eta caused devastating floods and landslides in Honduras as it tracked slowly inland, and Iota appears to be set to do the same thing.

Landfall is expected on the northern Nicaragua coast early Tuesday as a category 4.

Iota will quickly weaken over land and is expected to be a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Storm Team 3 says there is no imminent threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will be monitoring the storm’s progress the next several days.