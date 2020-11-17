Iota made landfall in Central America, life-threatening conditions still ongoing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Extremely dangerous Hurricane Iota made landfall along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua near the town of Haulover as a category 4 storm. Winds were just under category 5 strength at 155 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, Iota had weakened over land to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. It continues to pummel Nicaragua and Honduras with flooding rain and damaging wind.

Further weakening is likely today, but it will continue to produce a lot of rain as it moves through Honduras as a tropical storm, creating floods and more possible landslides.

Storm Team 3 says there is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from Iota.

Iota is the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We’ve had 3 category 4 hurricanes over this season (Laura, Delta, and Eta). Iota is the second-ever category 5 hurricane to form in the month of November since record-keeping began in 1851. The first was Hurricane Camaguey in November 1932.

This was the sixth consecutive year where named storms developed before the official start of hurricane season (Arthur and Bertha) on June 1st. This will also now be the fifth year in a row with Category 5 hurricanes forming: 2016 – Matthew, 2017 – Irma/Maria, 2018 – Michael, 2019 – Dorian/ Lorenzo.

Iota is now the first Greek alphabet name to reach category 5 strength.