SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – El huracán Idalia llegó esta mañana como una gran tormenta a Florida.
Statesboro, Beaufort, Rincon y Bloomingdale ya han declarado un estado de emergencia.
Se han abierto algunos refugios en la zona:
- The Cultural Arts Center (201 Montgomery St.) from noon to 8 p.m.
- Pineora Baptist Church (131 Elkins St, Guyton, GA 31312)
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School (250 Jaguar Trail Ridgeland, SC 29936)
- Saint Georgia’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd. from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.
- Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave, from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.
- Come as You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd. from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.
- In addition, inclement weather beds will be available at the Salvation Army (10 beds for men and 10 for women) and Union Mission (7-10 bed spaces available.)
Los impactos de la tormenta se han sentido durante todo el día, y las inundaciones son una gran preocupación esta noche.