CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian slammed into the South Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. on Friday. The storm’s second landfall happened just South of Georgetown.

In Charleston, Ian caused flash flooding, tore off roofs, and brought down trees. The wind was wild.

When Hurricane Ian blew into Charleston, the Spanish moss the city is so known for, slung down the streets. There were wind gusts up to 85 miles per hour that ripped up roofs and brought down trees.

It is the amount of rain that Hurricane Ian brought here to Charleston that is notable in some places, up to eight inches fell. It prompted a flash flood warning that lasted for hours.

“We lost power a little bit this morning, but we’ve made it through many, many hurricanes before,” said Kate who lives in downtown Charleston.

The relentless rain from Ian flooded Charleston streets, washing into cars and drenching the city’s medical district.

“Some trees kind of came down in the backyards a little bit scary, but that was fine,” said Zach Rueland, who also lives in downtown Charleston.

Charleston’s firefighters were on the streets in high water rescue trucks. Those same streets hours later, starting to drain.

The cleanup began Friday night.