SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ian became a category 1 hurricane Monday morning with winds increasing to 75 mph over the Caribbean Sea. The exact track and strength of the storm remain uncertain later this week, but significant impacts remain possible in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

As of 5 AM Monday, the storm was centered 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman, moving at 14 mph to the northwest. The storm will rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours as it approaches the Cayman Islands and the western tip of Cuba, possibly as a category 3 storm.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian could strengthen even further to category 4 with 140 mph winds as it remains in a very favorable environment to intensify thanks to very warm water and little wind shear.

The storm’s forward motion will then begin to slow down, delaying a possible landfall in Florida to the late Thursday, early Friday timeframe. That landfall could be anywhere from western parts of the Florida Panhandle to Cape Coral well south of Tampa.

While models have slowly come into better agreement, there remains significant uncertainty in Ian’s track late this week when it would make its closest pass to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

It is increasingly likely that Ian will encounter some wind shear as it approaches the coast of Florida. That would bring the maximum winds down a bit; however, the wind field itself would likely be expanding and cover a larger area. The focus for now should remain on possible impacts later this week as maximum windspeed and category may not make much difference in terms of what we will see in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Georgia & South Carolina Impacts

While several scenarios are still possible, there are two in particular that are most likely at this time. Scenario 1 would have Ian make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida, while Scenario 2 would bring a landfall closer to Panama City.

In Scenario 1, whether a tropical storm or hurricane, Ian would pass directly through our area bringing flooding rainfall, at least tropical storm force wind, higher than normal tides and coastal flooding, and the threat of tornadoes.

In Scenario 2, a Florida Panhandle landfall would put Ian on a path to pass much farther to our west, likely between Atlanta and Macon. We would still see rain, a gusty breeze, and higher than normal tides, but all to a much lesser extent.

There are even still some models suggesting Ian could pass entirely off our coast bringing very minimal impact, but as of now, that scenario appears to be the least likely.

Stay prepared with Storm Team 3’s 2022 Hurricane Guide

While a direct landfall is not expected, significant impacts are still on the table which is why it is a good idea to get your hurricane kit together if you haven’t already. Think about your plan. Stay up to date on the latest forecasts. Threats like these are always a good reminder that during hurricane season, you should have your supply kit and plan ready to go at any time.

Storm Team 3 will be tracking this system and will have the latest forecast details as they become available.