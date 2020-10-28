Hurricane Zeta intensifying ahead of Louisiana Landfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Zeta is a strengthening category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, headed for the Louisiana Coast tonight. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and life-threatening storm surge will accompany the storm as it moves onshore.

Tropical storm conditions are possible all the way into Northwest Georgia Thursday as Zeta interacts with another storm coming out of the Plains.

The warm surface water in the Gulf of Mexico is helping the storm to intensify again. With winds of 90 mph, it is getting close to category 2 strength. Winds could increase to 100 mph by this evening, before slamming areas like Grand Isle and New Orleans. Hurricane warnings there are already in effect.

This will mark the second landfall for Zeta. The storm originated in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall Monday night in the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 1 hurricane near Tulum.

After landfall in Louisiana, Zeta will interact with a separate storm currently in the Plains. Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are possible Thursday morning in parts of Alabama and northern Georgia, including the Atlanta area.

Zeta will lose its tropical characteristics later Thursday as the two storms combine into a single, complex area of low pressure heading through the Mid-Atlantic states. This unified storm will continue to produce heavy rain and strong winds. Most of this will occur north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

“While the heaviest rain will fall closer to the center track to our north, we could see scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “One or two of those could become strong to severe with gusty wind.”

Steam Team 3 says no other serious impacts from Zeta are likely here at home.