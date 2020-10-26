Hurricane Zeta: Hurricane and storm surge watches issued for the northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Zeta formed Monday afternoon, and it’s expected to bring hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge to portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

At 5pm, the center of Hurricane Zeta was about 90 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are near 80mph, and the storm is moving to the northwest at 10mph.

Some additional strengthening is expected before Zeta makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula. Some weakening is likely while Zeta moves over land. But it will strengthen again when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday and be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Zeta could be the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020. If this happens, it will be a new record. The previous record is four storm landfalls back in 2002.

Zeta is the 6th of 24 Greek names on the list.