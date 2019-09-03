Hurricane watch, storm surge warnings issued in GA, SC ahead of CAT 3 Dorian

(WSAV) — Dorian is still virtually unchanged from its position from Monday as it continues to pound Grand Bahama Island with devastating impacts.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Dorian is growing in size as it sits just north of the island, although winds have somewhat diminished and the storm has slightly weakened.

When a hurricane lingers over a location for a long period of time, the cooler water beneath the surface rises to the surface.

This causes the hurricane’s temperature to cool down slightly, thus weakening the hurricane.

However, the stationary Category 3 storm is expected to start moving again later Tuesday morning in a north-northwestward motion.

The deadly storm sits about 35 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, coastal Georgia and the Carolinas are keeping a close eye on the hurricane.

Dorian is 390 miles south-southeast of Savannah.

For coastal Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. EDT Thursday.

There is a high risk for rip currents in these locations until Dorian passes the area.

A hurricane watch and storm surge warning is also in effect for these locations, including a hurricane watch from north Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A storm surge warning also extends from Lantana, Florida, to the Savannah River.

There’s a storm surge watch in effect from the Savannah River to South Santee River, South Carolina.

Dorian’s track is forecast to take a turn to the north by Wednesday night, followed by a turn to the north-northeast on Thursday morning.

On this track, Dorian’s extremely dangerous core will continue to slam Grand Bahama Island on Tuesday, before inching dangerously close to Florida’s eastern coast late Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Dorian will shift very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, shifting near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.

Rainfall totals through Friday from Dorian could reach 3 to 6 inches from the north of West Palm Beach, Florida, up through coastal Georgia, with an isolated 9 inches possible.

Coastal Carolinas could receive 5 to 10 inches of rain from the hurricane with isolated totals of 15 inches possible.

Rainfall associated with Hurricane Dorian could result in flash flooding.

When Dorian reaches the area near the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is still expected to be, at the least, a strong Category 3 storm.

The storm is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.