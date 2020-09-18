Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Depression 22 could both impact land

Hurricane Teddy is a powerful category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic that could come within striking distance of Bermuda next week, followed by a possible landfall in Nova Scotia.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression 22 could become a hurricane and impact the Texas Coast as a tropical storm next week.

Hurricane Teddy

As of 5 am Friday, Hurricane Teddy’s maximum sustained winds were 130 mph. It was centered 550 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands moving northwest at 12 mph.

Teddy could past over or just east of Bermuda next week as a category 2 or 3 storm, then head north toward Nova Scotia. This is the second major hurricane of the 2020 season and second category 4 storm.

Tropical Depression 22

As of 5 am Friday, Tropical Depression 22 had winds of 35 mph. It was centered 245 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico moving north-northeast at 6 mph.

With a lack of any strong steering winds, Tropical Depression 22’s track will be a bit erratic, meandering about the western Gulf of Mexico for several days. As it does, it will likely become a tropical storm and possible a low-end hurricane. The entire Texas Coast is in the cone of uncertainty heading into the early to middle part of next week.

If 22 becomes the next named storm, it will be Wildred, the final name on the list for the 2020 season. After that, additional storms will be named using Greek letters.