Hurricane season begins early as Subtropical Storm Ana forms; 7th year in a row for an early start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season may not begin until June 1st, however we now have the season’s first named system. Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.

With the storm forming before Hurricane season started, this season became the 7th season in a row to have a storm form before the official start date. Last season, we had Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha form before June 1st. This was the first time since 2012 to have two storms form in the month of May.

As of 5 am Saturday, Subtropical Storm Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. The subtropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with wind gusts of 05 mph. The storm is tracking to the west-southwest at 3 mph.

Over the weekend, Ana is expected to slowly turn to the northeast and remain a weak fish storm. Ana will begin to pick up speed by late Sunday. Max sustained winds will gradually drop to 40 mph over the Atlantic Ocean. Wind shear and dry air will gradually weaken the storm.

We now have one name checked off our 2021 hurricane name list. Next up on the list is Bill. Here’s to hoping Bill forms after the official start.