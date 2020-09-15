NBC report: Hurricane Sally makes slow push toward Gulf Coast

(NBC News) – Gulf Coast residents from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally.

Rain and winds from the storm’s outer bands are already being felt along the coast.

Sally, expected to make landfall later Tuesday, is one of five tropical cyclones in the Atlantic right now, which has only been that crowded one other time since scientists have tracked storms.

The hurricane has been creeping through the warm waters of the gulf, it’s slow pace a major concern.

“We are going to have a huge amount of rain with a slow moving storm,” warns NBC meteorologist Bill Karins. “And then on top of that we still have to deal with storm surge.”

That water may be Sally’s most dangerous weapon. Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 11 feet, and some areas could see 18 inches of rain.

