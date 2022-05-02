SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The official start of hurricane season is still about a month away, but now is the time to start getting ready.

Once you know your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan, you should prepare a hurricane survival kit. This is even if you’re not ordered to evacuate. A strong tropical storm or hurricane could leave you without power, food and other supplies for several days and possibly longer.

Just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a LONG recovery period. Water and electricity could be out for a week or more.

Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for at least several days.

A hurricane survival kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family for a MINIMUM of three days.

Also make sure you have extra cash, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, and a portable crank or solar-powered USB charger to charge your cellphone.

Also, if you do have to evacuate, take your pet with you. If it’s unsafe for humans, it’s unsafe for pets too.

Emergency shelters and hotels may have limited space, and pets might not be allowed. So find a boarding facility along your evacuation route just in case. Try to make arrangements before a storm threatens.

Once your kits are put together, it’s important to maintain them for the entire season: