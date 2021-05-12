Hurricane Preparedness Week: Keeping your car safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are many items on a hurricane preparedness checklist you need to go over before you evacuate ahead of a tropical system. One thing that shouldn’t be looked over is where to park your car and fueling it up before hand. Finding a spot is easier than you think…you just need to know where to look.

Parking Your Vehicle

The best place to put your vehicle during a tropical system depends on where you live. If you live in a low-lying area that is prone to flooding, you will want to search for higher ground. An elevated area can prevent water tidal damage to your vehicle. Another good idea would be too park away from trees, power lines, or anything else that could damage your car if blown over from strong winds.

If you are planning on staying through the storm and you have a garage, the best place to park it would be inside the garage. Back your vehicle into the garage. This will make it easier to get into it if needing to evacuate. However, the garage door is one of the weakest points of the house. Make sure you brace it if possible.

Before a storm, be sure to take pictures of the inside and outside of your vehicle. This will make it easier to file damage claims if something were to happen. You will also want to put together an emergency car kit! Gather jumper cables, tool kit, tire jack, flashlight with batteries, radio, and physical maps. Cell service could easily be down on certain routes.

Fill Up Gas Tank

Before an impending storm approaches, be sure to fill up your gas tank a day or two before the storm arrives. This will allow you extra time to evacuate and not panic to grab gas. If you have a generator, be sure to fill it too.

The key is filling up before the storm arrives, whether you are evacuating or staying. Lines waiting to fuel up vehicles could be backed up from people evacuating or people coming back home. Plus on certain evacuation routes, gas supply may become limited.

Cash on Hand

Just like filling up your vehicle before the storm moves in, make sure to have cash just in case. Electronic payments after a storm may not work. Plus if you are evacuating, certain places might not take electronic payments.

Returning Home

As you are returning home, be careful driving through storm damage. Never drive over downed electrical lines, washed out bridges, and avoid flooded streets. Underlying currents could carry your car away. Don’t overlook water dangers – contaminated water, hiding electrical wires, hazardous waste, debris, animals, etc.

If you must enter flooded waters, wear rubber boots and gloves.

To help prepare you for hurricane season, Storm Team 3 will be presenting Storm Watch on June 5th from 9 – 10 am on WSAV! Tune in to learn about storm surge, how a study says the Gulf Stream is the weakest its been in 1000 and what it means for us, why the Greek Alphabet is not being used in future seasons, & so much more!