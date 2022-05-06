SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Hurricane Preparedness Week, Storm Team 3 has been highlighting how you and your family can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

Monday’s topic was developing an evacuation plan. Tuesday focused on creating a hurricane survival kit. Wednesday talked about checking your insurance coverage. Thursday’s topic focused on preparing your home.

Once you have completed all of those tasks to prepare yourself for hurricane season, it is a good idea to check on your family and neighbors. Especially if they are elderly or other groups who may lack resources.

Make sure that they have an evacuation plan, or consider helping them to leave the area as a part of your plan.

Check that they have a hurricane kit with basic supplies including a supply of food, water, and other essentials.

Help them to prepare their home, especially if there is a threat of a tropical system impacting the area.

Finally, once a storm passes. Check on your neighbors to make sure they are safe or need any supplies.

During major events, it is important to look after and help one another. The aftermath of a major storm may be difficult for the entire neighborhood or community.

Hurricane Preparation Topics