SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you own or rent your home, the threat to property that comes with hurricanes can be cause for a lot of stress and anxiety. By having a plan in advance and knowing what steps to take to prepare your home, it will be one less thing you have to worry about in the event of a storm.

OUTSIDE YOUR HOME

Make sure to remember the ABCs of storm prep: Anchor your roof, Brace entry and garage doors, and Cover your windows. Secure loose items outside or bring them indoors if possible.

If you have a grill, bring it indoors as well to protect it. After the storm, in the event of an extended power outage, that grill may be your only working tool to cook food.

INSIDE YOUR HOME

As with tornado safety, it is important to identify the safest room in your home that is most likely to withstand the potential for destructive wind. This should be an interior room without windows at the lowest level possible. The more walls separating you and an exterior room, the better.

Prepare this room well in advance with the supplies you will need to ride out the storm. Pillows, blankets, water and snacks are all great ideas. A battery-powered TV or radio also comes in handy so that you can continue to receive critical weather information.

Set your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting before the storm arrives so that food will last as long as possible if you lose power. Another trick is to keep frozen water in plastic jugs to help preserve frozen food even longer.

While you’re filling up those jugs, fill up a few more for drinking. The general rule of thumb is that you want to have one gallon per person, per day. Also, fill up the bathtub with water for purposes other than drinking.

MOBILE HOMES

Unfortunately, mobile homes are simply not safe when destructive winds are a concern. Plan to evacuate instead of trying to ride out a hurricane from home. Make sure to turn off the main water supply and turn off the gas at the tank without disconnecting. Tie down any loose items outside or bring them inside if possible.

RENTALS

Finally, if you rent and aren’t sure what is and is not allowed when preparing your home, check with your landlord or property manager now to talk through a plan, so that you are well-prepared if or when the time comes to act.

While it is difficult, if not impossible, to think of everything, the more your plan in advance, the less you will be scrambling to keep yourself and your family safe in the event of a disaster.

MORE PREP

Each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Storm Team 3 is going over different planning recommendations. Keep reading: