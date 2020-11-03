Hurricane Eta slams Central America, catastrophic impacts likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Eta is set to make landfall along the northern coast of Nicaragua where destructive Category 4 winds, life-threatening storm surge, flooding and landslides are imminent.

Eta continues to hang right off the coast of Nicaragua. The major hurricane is packing winds of 145 mph as the eyewall gets close to shore. Its forward motion has slowed down to just 5 mph, which means its devastating effects are likely to be prolonged.

While it will weaken quickly over land, its continued slow movement will lead to excessive rainfall totals, lots of inland flooding, and the threat of landslides. Some areas could pick up over two feet of rain.

By Saturday, Eta may be just a remnant area of low pressure exiting the coast of Belize. As its remnant circulation heads back over the warm Caribbean Sea, it is likely to restrengthen. It could become a tropical storm again Sunday just west of the Cayman Islands.

While not an immediate threat to the United States, Eta will need to be watched next week as it could track north toward the Florida Keys or Gulf of Mexico.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.