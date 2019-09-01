School closings ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several area colleges and school systems are announcing closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Schools are off Monday for Labor Day, but plans are being made for the rest of the week.

News 3 has gathered a list of closures so far:

  • Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Chatham County Catholic schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday: Blessed Sacrament School, St. James School, St. Peter the Apostle School
  • Another Adventure Daycare and Adventure Learning Center closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Glynn County School System closed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
  • St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick closed Tuesday through Thursday
  • McIntosh County Schools closed Tuesday
  • All Georgia Southern campuses closed through Wednesday
  • SCAD orientation delayed until at least Monday, Sept. 9; classes delayed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11
  • College of Coastal Georgia closed through Wednesday

Many other school districts have said they will be announcing plans Monday afternoon.

