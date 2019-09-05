Hurricane Dorian causes power outages across Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Dorian is causing power outages across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

According to outage maps from Georgia Power, Dominion Energy, and The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, thousands of customers have been affected.







As of 4:30 a.m., Georgia Power reports 168 outages impacting more than 9,000 customers in Chatham County. But the estimated restoration power should be restored to its customers around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dominion Energy says there are 67 incidents in the county affecting over 10,000 customers in Beaufort County.

To report an outage with Georgia Power, visit here. To report dangerous conditions, such as downed power lines, call 1-888-891-0938.

Report outages with Dominion Energy online here or call 1-888-333-4465.