Hurricane Delta has rapidly intensified to a major Category 4, landfall likely along central Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly intensify over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea.

After the 11 am update, Delta was quickly upgraded to a major category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. It will likely make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula before heading into the Gulf of Mexico, with major impacts increasingly likely once again along the central Gulf Coast.

The storm is centered 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Conditions will remain favorable for rapid intensification through Wednesday. This gives Delta the possibility of strengthening to a category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph as early as tonight.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will begin to move a bit slower Thursday and Friday as it starts to turn toward the northeast, still as a major category 3 or 4 storm. It will then approach the United States anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana border to the western Florida Panhandle this weekend.

With this track, heavy rain, destructive wind, and storm surge would once again batter the Gulf Coast, possibly in the same areas still reeling from previous storms this season.

While this track would not bring serious or direct impacts to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, as with previous Gulf Coast landfalls, we would see several days of much higher humidity and rain chances as tropical moisture cuts across Georgia and South Carolina, feeding into the storm.

