Hurricane Delta set to slam the same areas devastated by Laura

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta is intensifying again this morning over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. After making landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico on Tuesday, it is now headed for parts of Texas and Louisiana, the same areas hit very hard by Hurricane Laura in August.

As of 5 am, Delta was a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds, centered 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron Louisiana, moving northwest at 15 mph. It has gotten both stronger and larger in size and more strengthening is likely prior to landfall.

Delta’s forward motion may slow down a bit today as it begins to turn more toward the north, putting it on a path to slam parts of Louisiana and Texas. While it could become a major hurricane again, the nearshore environment is not quite as favorable for strengthening and this may help to bring Delta’s maximum winds down slightly to category 2 strength.

However, it will be a larger storm when it reaches the coast which means its dangerous impacts could be a bit more widespread than would be the case with a stronger, but more compact hurricane. Damaging wind, flooding rain in excess of 12 inches, and storm surge up to 11 feet are possible, with the greatest impacts likely in southwest Louisiana.





