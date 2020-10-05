Hurricane Delta close to emerging into Gulf of Mexico before taking aim at Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta made landfall early Wednesday morning along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos, Mexico. It was a category 2 storm as it moved on shore with 110 mph winds. Cancun reported a gust as high as 106 mph.

As of 11am, the category 2 hurricane has winds of 105 mph. It was centered 65 miles west-southwest of Cabo Catoche, Mexico and moving northwest at 17 mph.

Later today, the storm will emerge into the open water of the Gulf of Mexico where water temperatures and wind conditions are favorable for rapid re-intensification. Delta will likely become at least a major category 3 hurricane again and possibly a category 4.

When Delta makes another landfall in the United States late this week into the weekend, it could do so as a major hurricane. Flooding rain, deadly storm surge, and damaging wind will once again threaten Louisiana and eastern Texas.

