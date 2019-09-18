Hospital in rural Florida community now functioning after Hurricane Michael

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WSAV) — It’s been a long road to recovery for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Michael.

A Calhoun County hospital that was operating partially from an outside tent in the days following the storm is now fully operational.

“Here at Calhoun Liberty Hospital, we have overcome a lot of challenges that other hospitals and businesses alike were faced with after Hurricane Michael. We have since been able to open up our facility. We have 10 open beds and we are fully operational as a hospital,” said Janet Kinney, CEO of Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown.

It was a very different story one year ago. The hospital sustained serious damage and a massive power outage that forced the ER to a tent.

Kinney sees the progress as a sign of hope.

“The value of having a hospital in a rural community like this, a rural community, is some people can’t afford to drive 50 miles to Tallahassee or to Panama City for care,” said Kinney.

Kinney tells News 3 the hospital is working to secure funds to restore the original building.

Anyone interested in helping can do so online here.

