HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – If you live on Hilton Head Island or are in town visiting, you should have a plan ready to go for the anticipated Hurricane Idalia.

Officials say do not panic but make sure you are home and off the roads when the storm hits.

Hilton Head Mayor Alan Perry said the city’s main focus is to make sure everyone that is on the island is safe.

Fire Chief Chris Blankenship wants to ensure the community that emergency services do have plans to up staff on engine companies and medical units until Thursday morning or after the storm passes through.

Emergency services will be answering calls until winds reach over 65 mph, and there will be boat and cut teams ready to go if needed.

According to Bob Bromage, Hilton Head’s public safety director, as of now, there is no talk of the Hilton Head Bridge being closed; it is up to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Bromage urged drivers to stay off the bridge if winds get over 30 mph due to the danger that may come.

Also, only listen to official sources, he said. Misinformation can spread on social media during severe weather, and listening to the official voices is what will keep you and your family safe.

Mayor Perry wanted to leave one message with residents, “Put yourself in a good position to take care of yourself, in case someone needs your help, and please do not go out and sightsee during the storm or at night.