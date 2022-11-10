SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday.
Click on links below to get the latest on your power company’s outage map:
- Georgia Power
- Coastal Electric Cooperative
- Satilla Rural Electric Corporation
- Canoochee EMC
- Excelsior EMC
- SCE&G
- Palmetto Electric
- Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina