Heavy rain hits Florida again as Eta tracks north, minor impacts expected locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After quickly strengthening back into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning, Eta has weakened into a strong tropical storm as it slowly approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

It will become a much weaker storm as it tracks south of our area Thursday before racing off the coast Friday.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are up again for parts of Florida in some of the same areas that saw flooding rain and storm surge from Eta just two days ago.

Since then, it tracked southwestward toward the western tip of Cuba, then looped back around to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of 4 pm Wednesday, it was moving north at 12 mph, centered 65 miles west-southwest of St. Petersburg, Florida.

By tomorrow morning, it is expected to be moving onshore north of Tampa. Then, weakening fairly quickly to a weak tropical storm or tropical depression once over land.

Once moving onshore, an approaching cold front will pick up the storm, causing Eta to pick up speed. It is likely Eta will be north or nearby Friday morning with max sustained winds of 35 mph.

We do not expect widespread tropical-storm-force wind in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We will see breezy conditions for areas closest to southern Georgia and along the coast.

Periods of rain will continue today, heavy at times through Thursday night. Most areas will receive less than two inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Theta

Theta, now a tropical storm, will not threaten the United States





As of Wednesday evening, it was producing winds of 60 mph, moving east toward Europe. It is the 29th named storm of 2020, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005.