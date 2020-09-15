BREAKING: Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sally officially made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 hurricane early Wednesday morning, packing 105 mph sustained wind with higher gusts. It is lashing the Alabama and Florida coasts with flooding rain, damaging wind, and life-threatening storm surge.

As of 6 am, Sally was centered over Gulf Shores, moving north-northeast at 3 mph.

Once inland, Sally’s forward motion will gradually increase as it weakens to a tropical storm by Thursday morning over southern Alabama. Later on Thursday, it will move into western Georgia as a tropical depression, then into the Midlands of South Carolina on Friday. Some remnant rain will move through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but the heaviest should stay along and north of the storm track.

Sally’s Rain

With Sally being such a slow-mover, rain could total between 10 and 20 inches. There may even be a few isolated amounts as high as 30 inches. Embedded severe thunderstorms may also spawn isolated tornadoes. These rain totals will cause serious freshwater flooding on top of catastrophic storm surge.

Hurricane Sally Facts

If Sally keeps hurricane strength at landfall, it will become the 4th hurricane to make a U.S. landfall this year. The most recent year with 4 or more U.S. hurricane landfalls was 2005 with 5 hurricanes.

Sally is now the 5th storm this season to make landfall along the Gulf Coast and the 3rd hurricane to make landfall along the Gulf Coast.