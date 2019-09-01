BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations issued for Beaufort Co., portion of Jasper Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has announced mandatory evacuations in the state, including Beaufort County and a portion of Jasper County.

The governor says the evacuations will go into effect at noon on Monday for Beaufort County and Zone A in Jasper County, among other counties in the state.

Not sure of your zone? Visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Divison website here.

All schools and state government offices will also be closed, starting Tuesday until further notice.

Evacuation shelter locations will be available online here as soon as they are opened.

State and local agencies will implement lane reversals along certain evacuation routes at noon Monday, Sept. 2, to assist traffic flow.

In Hilton Head, one lane will be reversed to create three lanes traveling west on Highway 278 at the intersection of Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is about two miles long. Tolls on the Cross Island Parkway will be waived.

Further north from Charleston to Columbia, a full four-lane reversal will be implemented on I-26 in Charleston, beginning at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Also included in the evacuation order: Colleton Zones A, B; Charleston Zones A, B, C; Dorchester Zone D; Berkeley Zones B, G; Horry Zone A Georgetown Zone A.

The governor has also ordered the mandatory medical evacuation for healthcare facilities licensed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in the aformentioned evacuation zones.

McMaster issued a state of emergency across South Carolina on Saturday, enabling agencies to coordinate resources ahead of the storm.