Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is not statistically until mid-September, Storm Team 3 is tracking one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave in the Atlantic Basin. Out in the Pacific basin, a category two hurricane is tracking towards Hawaii.

Tracking Hurricane Hanna

Early Saturday morning, tropical storm Hanna strengthened into our first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of the 8 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hanna is about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 75 mph with 85 mph gusts. The storm is moving to the west at 9 mph. Pressure continues to drop, now to 982 mb.

Hanna continues to become better organized as it inches closer to Texas. It is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane this afternoon.

Hanna could drop 3-5 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 10 inches. Flooding will be a major concern from this system across southern Texas.

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane warnings have been issued for the Texas coast.

Tracking Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical storm Gonzalo continues to move toward the Caribbean Sea and the Windward Islands. Unlike Tropical Storm Hanna, Gonzalo is continuing to weaken and less organized with no open center of circulation.

As of the 8 AM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind at the center are 40 mph with wind gusts of 50 mph. Movement is to the west at 18 mph. The pressure continues to rise, now up to 1009 mb, meaning this system will continue to become weaker. Gonzalo is no longer expected to reach hurricane status.

As Gonzalo enters the central Caribbean Sea, some dry air aloft will help to continue to weaken the storm back to tropical depression status. There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent Island. Tropical storm conditions will be expect in those areas beginning Saturday morning.

Eastern Atlantic Disturbance

A tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa and the National Hurricane Center is watching it for the possibility of developing into the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. At this time, there is a medium (50%) chance for developing over the next 5 days.

This system is producing an area of disorganized showers and storms. The wave is moving westward and is expected to move over the same area that Gonzalo is right now. Long term, that will mean it will take a little longer to become organized and it will also encounter some dry air aloft along with some Saharan dust.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry from this system at this time.

Major Hurricane Douglas Approaching Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and became a major hurricane, though it is now weakening as it gets closer to Hawaii. Sustained wind at the center are 110 mph, weakening the hurricane to a category 2. Wind gusts are even stronger at 130 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 18 mph. Douglas will gradually weaken as it gets closer to Hawaii.

The effects of Douglas will begin to be felt in the Hawaiian Island on Sunday. By then, this will still be a hurricane, however weakening will continue as the storm approaches Hawaii. Hurricane watches and warnings will be issued. Flooding rain is also expected and storm surge is expected along with the wind.

There is no threat to the U.S. mainland from hurricane Douglas.