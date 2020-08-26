Gulf Coast residents make final preps as NHC warns of Laura’s ‘unsurvivable storm surge’

LAFAYETTE, La. (NBC News) – Hurricane Laura rapidly is now a major hurricane, and the National Hurricane Center warns the storm could strengthen even more before making landfall.

The storm is expected to hit as a Category 3 or 4 late Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas border.

For those living along the Gulf Coast — time to prepare is running out.

The NHC says Laura could bring “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves,” causing “catastrophic damage.”

That storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland when it strikes.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. #Laura pic.twitter.com/bV4jzT3Chd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

“There will be a lot of devastation wreaked upon Texas as the storm sweeps through,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warns.

Many are heeding the calls to get out, boarding buses and heading to shelters, socially distanced due to COVID-19. But others are making their final preparations, saying they’ll take their chances riding out the storm at home.

“It’s like ‘OK we’ve done this before,’ so it’s everything that we need to do before it gets here,” said Brittny Thomas of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

For those who ignore evacuation orders, officials say at a certain point first responders won’t be there if you call for help.

“Don’t dial 911, nobody’s going to answer. You are on your own,” Port Arthur, Texas Mayor Thurman Bartie warns.

Officials say some areas could be without power for days. Electric companies in the strike zone have assembled thousands of workers ready to go out when it’s over to start getting electricity back up and running.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross says it has 700 workers pre-positioned to provide disaster relief.