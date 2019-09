BREAKING: Gov. Kemp issues mandatory evacuations for Coastal Empire counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued mandatory evacuations for six counties in the Coastal Empire, effective at noon on Monday.

This includes residents east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

Local and state transportation agencies will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For Chatham County residents, this order includes Zones A and B. Not sure which zone you are in? Visit the Chatham Emergency Management Agency’s interactive map here.

Prior to the evacuation orders, Kemp’s office announced he and other state officials are heading to Savannah Monday for a press conference and roundtable discussion on Hurricane Dorian preparations.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the governor as well as Chatham County officials, State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson.

The presser will be followed by a roundtable discussion on storm preparations at the Georgia Ports Authority.

The governor and his team are also heading to Brunswick for another press conference at 1:45 p.m.