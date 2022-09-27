ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order for Georgia as it braces for possible impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The order goes into effect Thursday at 7 a.m. and will expire at midnight on Oct. 28. Ian is currently hitting western Cuba with category 3 winds with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It will likely intensify as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

Rain should move into the Coastal Empire on Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, Kemp and state leaders activated the State Operations Center in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) remains at a Level 2 elevated activation, Kemp said.

The order is listed below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.