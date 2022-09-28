ATLANTA (NBC) — The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian’s movement Wednesday night.

Gov. Brian Kemp got a briefing at the state operations center in Atlanta Thursday and urged people to pay attention and be careful

“I would just remind Georgians to stay weather alert, especially if you’re in the southern half of the state,” Kemp said. “We think there’s going to be certainly a lot of rain and not a sustaining high winds, but certainly gusts in the 40 to 50 miles an hour.”