SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp said state resources, including the National Guard, are standing by to help the Coastal Empire. Kemp gave those reassurances Thursday morning during a stop in Savannah, ahead of Ian’s impact.

Kemp issued an all-county state of emergency on Tuesday that went into effect at 7 a.m.

Thursday morning at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Kemp said teams from all relevant state agencies are standing by to deploy when and where needed.

He said while there are no evacuation orders, people along the coast and in low-lying areas might want to move to higher ground.

“We also know that some people are not willing to do that, and if they are not they just need to be prepared for what’s coming and be prepared for a potentially slow response, as Director Sallin said if there’s still tropical storm type winds that are dangerous for first responders, or rising waters that are dangerous for first responders,” Kemp said.

Kemp also said people should be on the lookout for price gouging. He says if you see it report it to Georgia’s Attorney General’s Office.