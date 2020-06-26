Get prepared with Storm Team 3 2019 Hurricane Guide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is upon us and Storm Team 3 wants to help you get prepared for whatever comes our way.

A total of 13-19 named storms, 6-10 of which becoming hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes are expected this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

In the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we know it only takes one storm to make an impact.

Now is the time to get ready, and our team has made it easy with this year’s Hurricane Guide. From building an emergency kit and prepping your home, we’ve laid out simple lists and steps to take.

We’ve also provided contact information for your local emergency management agencies, along with maps of evacuation routes.

Take a look through the guide below and be sure to download a copy.