GDOT to close Sidney Lanier, Talmadge bridges ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is closing two local bridges in preparation of impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

GDOT will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge on SR 25 in Glynn County at 6 a.m. on Monday in anticipation of strong winds.

The Talmadge Bridge on US 17 in Savannah is also scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Monday if wind conditions mandate.

GDOT says the closures are for the safety of the traveling public, as high winds may make it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles.

“The predicted strength of the wind at these bridges’ elevation will render vehicles susceptible to incidents,” GDOT said.

The bridges will remain closed until further notice, as both bridges will need an extensive inspection after Isaias passes our area.