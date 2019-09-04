GasBuddy app helps drivers stay fueled during the storm

Residents fill up gas cans at a gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Aventura, Fla as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crowdsourcing app that allows you to find available gas, has been activated in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

GasBuddy is an app normally used to find cheaper gas prices, but the developers of the app have now set a fuel availability tracker for people to find gas during the storm.

The app shows stations that do not have gas, diesel or electric so motorists can find other stations. Motorists update the app with different station closings to help other users.

The app is available for download in the IOS and Google Play stores. Drivers can also follow GasBuddy on Twitter to get the latest updates on stations with available fuel or power.