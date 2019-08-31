Fort Pulaski to close, Tybee offering sandbags ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, plans are being put into place on Tybee and Cockspur islands.

Fort Pulaski, located on Cockspur Island, will be closing at noon on Sunday to prepare for possible impacts from the storm. The National Park Service made the announcement Saturday.

Officials say the park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and will reopen once they have assessed damages and ensured all is safe for visitors.

Just down the road on Tybee Island, red flags are flying at the beach. This means beachgoers should not be in the water any deeper than waist-high.

A rip current advisory goes into effect Sunday morning, Mayor Jason Buelterman stated Saturday afternoon.

“Should the projections change and the anticipated path bring the Dorian closer to our area, there is still plenty of time for our County and City to take appropriate actions to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

In preparation, sandbags are being provided at Memorial Park for residents.

Buelterman said Highway 80 is not expected to be closed, but drivers are urged to use caution.