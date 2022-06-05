SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Alex is here! Tropical Storm Alex finally formed early Sunday morning after traveling through the Gulf of Mexico and Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This is the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

Alex was able to get organized once it moved off the east coast of Florida and over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream after struggling due to land interaction. The storm is expected to have some gradual strengthening as it remains over warm waters through tomorrow. By Tuesday, wind shear and dry air will increase and the storm is expected to weaken as it passes to the north of Bermuda.

While Alex will have no direct impacts to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, expect tropical moisture to fuel some of the sea breeze storms later today and expect a higher risk of rip currents.

Alex is the first storm of the season! We still have a long way to go until this hurricane season is over. However, this is the first year since 2015 that a storm did not form before the official start of the season.