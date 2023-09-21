GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Glynn County in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at:

Glynn County

Ballard Park Gymnasium

30 Nimitz Dr.

Brunswick, Ga. 31520

Trained specialists will be available to help residents navigate the recovery process, FEMA assistance and housing needs.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, other state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available at the DRC.

FEMA reminds residents that they do not need to visit a DRC to apply. They can visit disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

President Joe Biden approved Governor Brian Kemp’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance on Sept. 7.