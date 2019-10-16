Eye on the Storm: Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred joins live at 8 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Throughout hurricane season, meteorologists from WSAV’s sister stations have been hosting the digital-only livestream “Eye on the Storm” every Wednesday.

At 8 p.m., Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred will be joining in on the conversation.

Note: The video player will display in this article just before showtime. Having trouble viewing? Visit here to watch live.

Aside from the usual look at what’s cooking in the Atlantic basin, she and other meteorologists will talk about hurricanes Hazel and Matthew.

CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia will also look at insurance changes amid hurricane season and what you need to know to make sure you’re properly insured.