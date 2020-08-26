Extremely dangerous Laura now a stronger Cat 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen through Gulf of Mexico, now reaching category 4 strength with 145 mph maximum sustained winds. It will make landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana tonight or early Thursday morning.

As of 5 pm, Laura was centered 155 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pressure continues to fall and is now down to 947 millibars.

There has been nothing in Laura’s way to keep it from rapidly intensifying. This is why throughout the last 24 hours, Laura has strengthened quickly into a powerful cat 4 hurricane.

It is expected to strengthen as a category 4 with 150 mph winds and wind gusts up to 185 mph prior to making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border. While it is not expected to reach category 5 strength, category 5 hurricane begins with winds of 157 mph.

In addition to heavy rain and strong wind, Laura could produce storm surge of over 10 feet for a large stretch of the Louisiana Coast. Surge of up to 15 feet is possible near the landfall point.

Laura will then move up and around an area of high pressure which will block the storm from moving toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Once over land, Laura will quickly weaken and become a tropical depression by Friday. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.