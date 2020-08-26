LIVE: Destructive Hurricane Laura pummels Louisiana

Watch the latest live updates on Laura from WSAV’s sister stations above

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana overnight as a monstrous category 4 hurricane bringing catastrophic storm surge, heavy rain, and destructive wind. It has weakened to a category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph.

As of 6 am, Laura was centered 45 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving north at 15 mph. The eye wall was moving through the Fort Polk area.

While Laura will continue to weaken during the day today, it will likely still be a hurricane even as it moves through northern Louisiana near Shreveport as a category 1 storm. From there it will weaken to a tropical storm in Arkansas as it approaches Little Rock.

A large area of high pressure over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry (causing temperatures to climb well above average in the mid and upper 90s) is actually going to protect us and act like a shield, forcing the remnants of Laura to track well to our north, exiting off the New Jersey or Delmarva coast this weekend.