EXPERTS WEIGH IN: Preparing your home for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Elsa approaches our area, we’re on your side with advice from experts on preparing your home for severe weather.

Mount Valley Foundation Service professionals say there are four main things you need to pay attention to that could save money and preserve your property during a tropical storm.

“The biggest thing is to plan a game of attack, to protect your home, to protect your most valuable investment, to protect your loved ones, and it really starts with covering four areas,” General Manager Brad Hibbard told WSAV NOW.

“Wind, we know we’re going to have high winds,” he added. “Move things around the house on the outside to make sure tree limbs aren’t hanging over the roof of the structure.”

Hibbard says investing in impact-resistant windows might be a good idea if you’re in a location that’s affected by hurricanes or tornadoes often.

“It’s a great idea to plywood some of the larger windows to protect it,” he said.

Check the drains around your home and clear out any debris. Hibbard said clogged drains could exacerbate flooding and lead to worsening damage around your home.

“Gutters that are clogged with leaves don’t allow the water to leave in an efficient manner,” Hibbard said. “We want to help facilitate that water away from the house as quickly as possible.”

While some flooding from strong storm surges isn’t preventable, the foundation of your home can start to fail if the water stays stagnant around the exterior. Installing drainage systems around your home will prevent oversaturating the soil, which will cause your house to settle more quickly and possibly ruin the foundation.

“All houses in this area, whether it’s a crawl space or a basement, need some sort of drainage system,” Hibbard said. “You need to make sure it is functioning the way it was intended to function. We recommend annual maintenance on these systems.”

Finally, he suggests prepping your home with generators and emergency kits in case you do lose power in a storm.

“Ideally, we’d like to see whole-house generators to help protect the house as much as possible,” Hibbard added.

“Keeping supplies around for when you are going to be down without power for a long period of time, keeping ice around to help preserve some of the stuff in your home, all things that should be planned out ahead of time.”