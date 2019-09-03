Evacuation Assembly Area to close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will not reopen Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) will stop accepting passengers at 6 p.m. tonight, and will not reopen tomorrow due to potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Anyone needing to evacuate via EAA needs to do so today.

The EAA opened at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to help people who cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a CAT bus to the Civic Center for free.

Important things to note if you are planning to evacuate via EAA:

Only two bags or pieces of luggage per person

Only domesticated animals will be accepted. Animals should be in a crate and have shot records.

Mandatory evacuation of Zones A and D (all of Chatham County east of I-95) is currently underway.

More information on how to evacuate via EAA can be found HERE.