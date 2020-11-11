Eta weakens to a tropical storm, minor impacts expected locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After quickly strengthening back into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning, Eta has weakened into a strong tropical storm as it slowly approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast. It will be a much weaker storm as it tracks south of our area near Jacksonville by Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are up again for parts of Florida in some of the same areas that saw flooding rain and storm surge from Eta just two days ago. Since then, it tracked southwestward toward the western tip of Cuba, then looped back around to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of 1 pm Wednesday, it was moving north-northeast at 10 mph, centered 115 miles southwest of Port Charlotte, Florida.

By tomorrow morning, the storm will be just west of Tampa as a tropical storm. It will then move onshore north of Tampa, weakening fairly quickly to a tropical depression once over land.

By Friday morning, it will likely be near Jacksonville with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, meaning that while we may see some breezy conditions, we do not expect widespread tropical storm force wind in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Periods of rain will continue today, heavy at times through Thursday night. Most areas will receive less than two inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Theta

Theta, now a tropical storm, will not threaten the United States





As of Wednesday morning, it was producing winds of 60 mph, moving east toward Europe. It is the 29th named storm of 2020, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005.