Eta weakens as it moves off Florida coast, local impact risk diminishing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Eta has made its 4th landfall early Thursday morning in Cedar Key, Florida as a weakening tropical storm. As Eta tracks further onshore, the storm will quickly weaken over the northern Florida Pennisula.

As of Thursday afternoon, Eta has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is quickly moving to the north-northeast at 15 mph. The storm accelerate as it continues to move to the northeast today and is expected to be off the North Carolina coast by Friday evening.

Once moving onshore, an approaching cold front will pick up the storm, causing Eta to pick up speed. It will become a much weaker tropical storm as it tracks south of our area Thursday before racing to the northeast Friday.

Our Eta Impacts: Thursday

The center of Eta is expected to stay off our coast and track south of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through today. It will be closest to us later this afternoon and evening. It will be a weak tropical storm with max sustained winds around 40-45 mph.

IMPACTS: Our impacts will look very similar to what we have seen this past week. The biggest difference is that it will be breezy at times. Rounds of rain will continue today with heavy rain possible as those rain bands move onshore. We do not expect widespread tropical-storm force winds here. We could, however, see wind gusts of 30-45 mph at times, mainly along the coast.

While we will see rough surf today as Eta tracks off our coast, we are not expecting storm surge. The Fort Pulaski tide gauge forecasts the evening high tide to stay well below flood stage, topping off around 8.5 ft. Minor flood stage begins at 9.5 ft.

The greatest impacts will be offshore and along the coast. A tropical storm warning has been issued for coastal waters along the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry coast. Winds will be from the north at 20-30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

Tropical Storm Theta

Theta, now a tropical storm, will not threaten the United States





As of Thursday morning, it was producing winds of 65 mph, moving east toward Europe. It is the 29th named storm of 2020, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005.