Eta regains tropical storm strength, Tropical Storm Warnings issued for southern Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta regains tropical storm strength as it tracks over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for the southern tip of Florida.

As of 10 am Saturday, Eta has restrengthened to a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph. The center of Eta has reformed north, near an area of deep convection. It continues to track to the northeast towards Cuba this weekend and then southern Florida by Monday. Flooding rain and high surf are threats.

While Eta has regained tropical storm strength over warm Caribbean waters, intensification will be limited due to an increase of wind shear and dry air north of Cuba. The cyclone is expected to gradually weaken once in the Gulf of Mexico as it interacts with dry air and an upper-level low. It will be a weak tropical storm by Thursday morning.

High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coast blocks the storm from continuing to move north and steers it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Until the high moves out of Eta’s way, it could meander through the eastern Gulf for several days.

A cold front is expected to swing through the eastern United States late in the upcoming week. It will also have an impact on where Eta tracks as it pulls it east. By late Wednesday/early Thursday, Eta begins to turn northeasterly as the impending cold front begins to influence the steering pattern.

Since the high pressure weakening and the cold front moving in may not happen until the end of next week, it remains uncertain where a U.S. landfall is possible or likely and how strong the storm will be at that time.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. At a minimum, as tropical moisture surges in north of the storm, expect warmer, more humid weather next week with a chance of scattered showers each day.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.