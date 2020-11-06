Eta likely to restrengthen, US impacts possible next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression Eta has moved back over the warm water of the Caribbean Sea where it will now restrengthen into a tropical storm. It has Cuba in its sights by Sunday and potentially South Florida by Monday, threatening flooding rain and high surf.

When it made landfall in Nicaragua, Eta was a monster category 4 storm packing winds of around 140 mph, catastrophic flooding , and deadly storm surge. The last several days, while a much weaker storm overall, it continued to dump massive amounts of rain in Central America as it moved through Honduras.

After this weekend, confidence in Eta’s track begins to decline as high pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coast blocks the storm from continuing to move north, likely steering it into the Gulf of Mexico. The exact strength and placement of the high will have a big influence on the ultimate track.

Until the high moves out of Eta’s way, it could meander through the eastern Gulf for several days. Since that may not happen until the end of next week, it remains uncertain where a US landfall is possible or likely and how strong the storm will be at that time.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. At a minimum, as tropical moisture surges in north of the storm, expect warmer, more humid weather next week with a chance of scattered showers each day.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.