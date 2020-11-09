Eta lashes South Florida, forecast cone includes Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Eta continues to pummel South Florida with heavy rain, wind, and storm surge. While the Coastal Empire is now included in the forecast cone, the exact track late this week remains uncertain.

Early Monday morning, Eta was producing winds of 65 mph, centered 55 miles west-northwest of Dry Tortugas, Florida. The storm will continue to pull away from the Florida Keys today, possibly restrengthening into a hurricane before weakening the second half off the week over the Gulf of Mexico.

As the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry remain sandwiched between strong Mid-Atlantic high pressure to the north and Eta to the south, a persistent onshore wind will create rough surf for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts through the week. Areas of beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be possible.

While just a few occasional showers can be expected Monday, rain coverage will be on the increase through the week with some heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms at times. With Eta’s exact track uncertain late this week into the weekend, confidence is much lower regarding the possibility of any direct wind impacts.

For now, high pressure to the north is directing Eta westward. As that high slides east and an approaching cold front gets closer, the storm will slowly lift north. The exact timing of these features will ultimately determine Eta’s exact track.

By Thursday, Eta will begin to encounter drier air and potentially cooling surface water that will prevent any further strengthening and likely lead to gradual weakening. For now, the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm to the Big Bend area of Florida Saturday morning, with the forecast cone now extending all the way to the Savannah River.

With steering winds weakening the second half of the week, the possibility exists for significant forecast adjustments. Stay with Storm Team 3 for frequent updates through the week and make sure you are receiving the very latest information.

Record-breaking Hurricane Season

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.